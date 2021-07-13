Omni Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOJU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

EVOJU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,284. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.