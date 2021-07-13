Omni Partners LLP Sells 321,076 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Omni Partners LLP cut its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,076 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTAQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

