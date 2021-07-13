Omni Partners LLP Sells 601,625 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Omni Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,625 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Horizon Acquisition worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZAC. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZAC remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

