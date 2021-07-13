Omni Partners LLP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNLU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,950,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,723,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNLU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

