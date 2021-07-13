Omni Partners LLP Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 174,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $3,948,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $7,896,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCCU remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

