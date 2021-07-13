Omni Partners LLP Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,819. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

