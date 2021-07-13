Omni Partners LLP Takes Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MONCU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,888,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,787. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MONCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.