Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

