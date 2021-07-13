Omnitude (ECOM) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $618,945.74 and approximately $551,977.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

