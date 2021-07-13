OneRoot Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,284.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $447,500.35 and approximately $16,284.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00050712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00811106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

