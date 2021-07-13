Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $107,802.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00826104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

