Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.73. Opsens shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 6,392 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on OPSSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Opsens in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Opsens alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.