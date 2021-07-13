OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore Sells 15,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:OPRX traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 98,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,813. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.