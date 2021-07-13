Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:RKNEF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48. Optiva has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

