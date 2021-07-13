OracleChain (OCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,626.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $333,495.02 and approximately $34,626.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.45 or 0.99863481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00951151 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

