Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $4.97 on Major Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00015213 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $200,224.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00826104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

