Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.09 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $216.94 million and approximately $46.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,402,109 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

