Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 107,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,379. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

