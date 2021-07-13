Origin Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $55.92 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $227.38 million and approximately $55.92 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00050712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00811106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,586,905 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

