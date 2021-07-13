Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Tops $0.0003

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $775,699.71 and approximately $137,809.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00153211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.16 or 0.99962610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00934384 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

