Overstock.com (NYSE:OSTK) Trading 6.5% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.37 and last traded at $102.25. 53,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,308,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.05.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,720 shares of company stock worth $1,020,867.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NYSE:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.