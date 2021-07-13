Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.78

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $82,885.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,308.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.98 or 0.05862217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.40 or 0.01406470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00394023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00135875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.67 or 0.00605630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00416597 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.00310468 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,744,430 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

