Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NYSE:OXSQ) Director Acquires $48,800.00 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NYSE:OXSQ) Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXSQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 127,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,299. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.