Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NYSE:OXSQ) Director Acquires $48,800.00 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NYSE:OXSQ) Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:OXSQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 127,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,299. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
