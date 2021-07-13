P. Michael Miller Sells 30,571 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 30,571 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66.
NYSE:VRA traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,134. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $13.62.
About Vera Bradley
