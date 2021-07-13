PAC Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.73 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.73 million and approximately $206,352.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008752 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001698 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,104,990,092 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

