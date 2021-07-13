PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,870. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

