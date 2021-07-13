Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. 5,880 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

