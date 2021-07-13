Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 351.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 948,644 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $40,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 276,228 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

