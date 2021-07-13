Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PBMLF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.47. Pacific Booker Minerals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.10.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

