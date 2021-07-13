Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) Director Rolf Stangl Buys 7,000 Shares

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00.

PTVE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 115,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,787. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

