Padrick D. Dennis Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (NYSE:PFBX) Stock

Peoples Financial Co. (NYSE:PFBX) Director Padrick D. Dennis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $16,350.00.
PFBX opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Peoples Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.65.
Peoples Financial Company Profile
