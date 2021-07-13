Padrick D. Dennis Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (NYSE:PFBX) Stock

Peoples Financial Co. (NYSE:PFBX) Director Padrick D. Dennis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $16,350.00.

PFBX opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Peoples Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

