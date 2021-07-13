Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) COO Sells $48,217.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00.

NYSE:PANW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.00. 899,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,150. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

