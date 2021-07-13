Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.02. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of C$50.38 million and a P/E ratio of -38.85.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,500 shares in the company, valued at C$77,850. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 286,000 shares of company stock worth $253,990.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

