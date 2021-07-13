Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 1,842.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTHRF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 276,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,695. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

