Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 6,318 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 343,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,126,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.89. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

