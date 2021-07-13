ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0700 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $93.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.60 or 1.00172378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007261 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

