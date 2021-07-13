Patientory (PTOY) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2,380.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00826624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.