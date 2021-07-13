Pawtocol (UPI) Market Capitalization Hits $1.78 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $39,113.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00153189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,478.85 or 0.99994163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00932693 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

