Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $900.00 million and $49.03 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031254 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 899,830,179 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

