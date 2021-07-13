Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,980,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,185 shares of company stock worth $17,929,242. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

