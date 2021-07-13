PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,156 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $13,353,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

