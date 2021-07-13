PEAKDEFI Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $71.37 million and approximately $833,922.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00878612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 706,305,616 coins and its circulating supply is 249,951,909 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

