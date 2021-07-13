Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,587 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.67. 125,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $100.97 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

