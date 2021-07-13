Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,553.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,390.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,545.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

