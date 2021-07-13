Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 315,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,590,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

