Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 46,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 27,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.8% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 43,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $362.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

