Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $36.71 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,354 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 14.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 362,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,776,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

