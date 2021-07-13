Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $439.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $313.24 and a 12 month high of $439.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

