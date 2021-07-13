Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,650. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $336.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

