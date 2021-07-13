Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 973 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.92. 191,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.